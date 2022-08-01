comscore Realme to launch new 5G smartphone priced in range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000
Realme to launch new 5G smartphone priced in range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000: Report

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has unveiled the company’s plans for new products in the second half of 2022.

Realme is gearing up to launch several new smartphones in the Indian market. The company will introduce at least four new products in the Indian market, including a new 5G smartphone that will be priced in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. This comes ahead of India’s roll-out of 5G network. The 5G roll out is expected to happen later this year. Also Read - Realme Pad X to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has unveiled the company’s plans for new products in the second half of 2022. In an interaction with GSMArena, he confirmed that the brand will bring four new products in the coming months. The sub-Rs 15,000 price bracket 5G smartphone is expected to be the highlight of all the upcoming products. Also Read - Realme Flat Monitor is now available for purchase at Rs 10,999

Madhav Sheth also revealed information about non-smartphone launches in H2 2022. He disclosed that Realme will be entering up to three new categories under the consumer durable segment. Details about these products will be officially revealed soon. Also Read - Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, and Buds Wireless 2S launched: Price in India

The new Realme smartphone is expected to fall in the Realme 10 line-up as the launch was expected to happen much earlier. However, Sheth hinted that the chip shortage issue is getting better and that will help the company enhance the production of new and existing smartphones.

Last year, Sheth told BGR.in that all its smartphones priced above Rs 15,000 will come with 5G capability. Now, the company is dropping that range with the new 5G smartphone which will come within the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. He had claimed that probably by early 2023, we would start to see 5G smartphones which are much more affordable.

Recently, Realme launched its new Pad X tablet along with a new smartwatch Watch 3. The company also introduced its first monitor in the Indian market Realme Flat Monitor FullHD.

  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 1:22 PM IST

