Realme to offer 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000: Report

Realme has mostly focused on the smartphone market in India but the company also entered the IoT segment with numerous products ranging from an Air Purifier to a smart bulb. The Chinese brand doesn’t plan to stop there. It plans to enter the Indian market with over 15 new product categories. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could launch on December 9

In the Indian market, only 10 percent of Realme’s business is based on non-smartphone products. The company plans to enhance the share of other connected devices. Currently, Realme is selling usual tech products such as smartwatches, fitness bands, powerbanks and also products such as lights, weighing scale, robotic vacuum cleaner as well as clothing and personal care products. Also Read - UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

We reached out to Realme for any confirmation regarding the upcoming new product categories but the company hasn’t disclosed any information about the same. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Realme also plans to bring 5G connectivity to more devices in the country. In the report, Sheth claimed that they will provide 5G connectivity with every smartphone that is priced north of Rs 15,000.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO and VP of Realme told ET Telecom that the company is readying for a much wider range of products for India. In the report he said, “in 2022 we aim to become a leader and democratizer of 5G. Therefore, all new Realme products above Rs 15,000 will be 5G enabled.”



Apart from mid-range and premium mid-range devices, Realme is also planning to enter the premium segment by launching the new GT 2 Pro, which is expected to be announced as early as this week on December 9. The company hasn’t confirmed if the event will be dedicated to the launch of the device but Realme might be planning to beat Motorola to launch the first device with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset. However, Realme might just announce the device and reserve the launch for a later date.