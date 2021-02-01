Realme UI 2.0 early access beta available in India for six new models

It has been four months since Google released Android 11 for the masses and we are slowly starting to see other OEMs adopting the new Android version for their ecosystems. So far, only a handful of brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo have started rolling out the update on a mass scale. Realme is one of the few that’s yet to release its take on Android 11 on a mass scale but going by the company’s original schedule, the release is on track. Also Read - Realme X7 India price leaks ahead of next week's launch

As February starts, Realme has started releasing the newer Realme UI 2.0 update for six Realme devices in India. It is still an early access beta version of the Android 11 version but there’s a wider rollout happening as you read. Six devices, including two from the affordable segments make the cut for the February release. Going forward, we expect more popular and recent Realme devices to get the update. Also Read - Realme Watch S review: A stylish and decent one under Rs 5,000

Realme UI 2.0 comes to more devices

As part of the latest early access, Realme has included the following devices as its collection of eligible devices. Also Read - Xiaomi leads India's smartphone shipments in 2020, reveals Counterpoint

-Realme C12

-Realme C15

–Realme 6

–Realme X2

–Realme X3

-Realme X3 SuperZoom

Given that this is an early access beta, Realme advises exercising caution before applying the update. For each of the devices, Realme has listed a couple of known bugs with the build that may hamper regular usage. Hence, if you plan to install it on your main device, we suggest you refrain from doing that. The early version is mainly aimed at developers and beta testers.

How to download the update?

If you are willing to try out Realme UI 2.0 before the stable version hits your device, there are some easy steps to follow.

-Head over to the Software Update section under Settings.

-Tap on the gear icon on the top and go to “Trial Version”.

-Fill out the required information and submit.

-Once done, refresh the software update page and you will be greeted with the option to download a new OTA update. Install it to try out Realme UI 2.0.

Do note that Realme is only taking a limited number of entries for the first release of the beta. Hence, you should rush if you want to be a part of the community. Realme is yet to announce a timeline for the stable release of the new OS.