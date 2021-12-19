comscore Realme UI 3.0 early access now available on these phones
The company has confirmed that Realme UI 3.0 early access will be available for Realme GT Master Edition and Realme X7 Max users this month.

Realme has announced to roll out Realme UI 3.0 early access program for Realme 8 users. Realme 8 Pro users who get this access to test the latest Android 12 can give feedback to the company. Notably, early access to Realme UI 3.0 is now available for Realme GT Neo 2 users as well. Here are a few simple steps to follow if you are a Realme 8 Pro user and want to get access to this program: Settings > Software Update menu, click on the Settings icon in the top-right corner, then tap on Trial version > Early Access > Apply Now, and fill in the requested details. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with 108MP camera under Rs 40,000 in October: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro, more

If or whenever your request is accepted, you will receive the update. Make sure that your phone is running software with build number RMX3081_11.C.09, has 60 percent battery and more than 10 GB of internal storage to get the Realme UI 3.0 early access. For the unversed, this program was available for users in India. Also Read - Top phones with AMOLED display under Rs 25,000 in September 2021

Do note that these builds are not as stable as the final updates and can even contain bugs that might affect user experience. Also Read - Top smartphones in September 2021 with the ability to extend RAM

As per the company blogpost, “This is a beta program that allows our realme fans to experience the whole new features of realme UI 3.0 for the first time. Keep in mind that being an early software there might be bugs and some apps might not work properly. It might not be recommended to install the Early Access software on your primary phone.”

Realme UI 3.0 highlights

For the unversed, the Realme UI 3.0 was unveiled recently along with the launch of Realme GT Neo 2. The successor of Realme UI 2.0 comes with all new icons and a refreshed interface called Fluid Space Design. According to the company, “the new interface uses layers and colors to provide a sense of context and visibility with every icon redesigned!” Additionally, users will be able to create their own 3D avatars with customized looks. These are called “Omojis”.

With the help of Smart Theming Engine, the system will now automatically pick a color from wallpaper and apply it across the system. The new UI will notify users whenever an app is using the device’s camera, microphone, or location data.

The company has confirmed that Realme UI 3.0 early access will be available for Realme GT Master Edition and Realme X7 Max users this month.

  Published Date: December 19, 2021 12:11 PM IST

