Realme V15 aka Realme Koi will launch in China on January 7, the company confirmed in an official poster on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The smartphone will be unveiled at 2 PM local time, which is 11:30 AM in India. Realme Koi is expected to be a mid-range device that comes with triple rear cameras, a Mediatek processor, and fast charging support.

The poster has a photo of the device revealing its back cover that has the tagline, "Dare to leap". The back will sport a gradient color design in yellow, red, and purple colors. A triple rear camera setup, which is aligned vertically on the top left can be seen as well. In a separate poster, the front of the device was also revealed, which will sport a hole punch on top left of the display. The company has not revealed the price or specifications of the device as of now.

A previous leak by Twitter user @yabhishekhd claims that Realme Koi will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor and it will support a 64MP main rear camera. The smartphone will weigh 176 grams. Further, the phone will support 50W fast charging. It is expected that the fingerprint sensor on Realme Koi will be embedded into the power button or the phone could sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. We will have to wait for n official launch to know more.

Realme 8 could also launch soon, though an official release date has not been announced as of now. The smartphone was recently spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench with model number ‘RMX3092,’ along with a few specifications. The successor to Realme 7 could be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will run Android 10. Realme 8 scored 2874 in single-core performance and 8088 in multi-core performance respectively.

Realme could launch multiple variants of Realme 8 as it did with Realme 7 that was unveiled in September last year. Realme 7 Pro was also announced alongside the Realme 7, followed by Realme 7i later. Realme 8 is expected to launch in India as Realme 8 Pro. More details are unavailable at this point and we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.