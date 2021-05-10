Realme V25 could launch as rebadged Oppo K9 5G, hints TENAA listing

Realme V25 alleged TENAA listing suggests that it could be a rebadged version of the Oppo K9 5G that was recently launched in China. The supposed Realme V-series phone’s listing reveals some of the key specs that resemble that of the new Oppo K9 5G phone. Also Read - Oppo K9 5G with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W fast charge launched: Price, specs

The listing shared by a tipster on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo shows the phone with model number RMX 3143 featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor the same mobile platform found on the Oppo K9 5G phone. Further, the listing reveals the design of the purported Realme V-series phone with a triple camera setup and Dare to Leap branding at the back and a punch-hole cutout upfront. To recall, the new Oppo K9 5G was launched in two storage variants for a starting price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 21,600). As for the Realme V25, the phone is tipped to arrive with up to 12GB of RAM.

Realme V25 specifications (rumoured)

The Realme V25 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel could likely get an optical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The phone might equip a Snapdragon 768G chipset which could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the optics front, the Realme V25 is said to carry a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor. The device could be backed by a 4,200mAh battery. While the launch date and other details are scarce as of now, we expect the rumour mill to shed light on these aspects in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Chinese brand is prepping to launch its new Narzo series phone, the Realme Narzo 30 this month. The new Realme phone is confirmed to launch on May 18 and will ship with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel primary camera and at least 6GB of RAM. Realme India Europe Vice President Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will bring a 5G variant of the device.