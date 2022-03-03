Realme V25 with photochromic back panel launched: Price, specifications

Realme just launched its new Realme V25 smartphone in China. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, features a 120Hz refresh rate display, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery to name a few key features. Also, it is the first phone from the company to feature a photochromic back panel. It comes as a successor to the Realme V15 5G, which was launched in China last year. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Realme V25: Price

Realme V25 is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,900) for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available in the Chinese market starting March 4 in Purple MSI, Venus, and Firmanant Black (translated) colour options.

The company has not revealed any details regarding If and when the device will be made available in the Indian market.

Realme V25: Specifications

Realme V25 sports an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM along with a Dynamic RAM expansion feature to expand the RAM to up to 19GB virtually. It comes with 256GB of internal storage and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The device runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Realme V25 has a photochromic back panel, which automatically changes colour from Blue to Red when exposed to ultraviolet light.

Coming to the optics, Realme V25 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.