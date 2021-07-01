Realme X2 Pro gets Android 11 update finally, brings new Realme UI 2.0

2019 was the golden year for smartphones and the Realme X2 Pro was a fine proof. Despite costing less than Rs 30,000, the Realme X2 Pro had a high-end chipset to boast of, a high refresh rate AMOLED display, a bonkers fast charging tech (by 2019 standards), and a unique design that still stands out. Realme quickly moved on to other X series flagships soon after but it hasn’t forgotten its old hero. Also Read - Cheapest 5G smartphones you can buy right now in India: Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8 5G, etc

Starting today, the Realme X2 Pro has started to get the Android 11 update. Similar to all other Realme phones, this brings the Realme UI 2.0 skin along, which itself is based Oppo's ColorOS 11. This means you get a fancy interface along with some additional Oppo bells and whistles sprinkled on top of the new Android 11 bits.

Realme X2 Pro gets Android 11

As part of the Realme UI 2 skin, there are some interesting new features to play with. The customization option now allows users to create custom wallpapers by picking colours from a photo. The launcher supports third-party icons and you also get different versions of Dark Mode. There are new multitasking enhancements in split screen and sidebar. There are several new additions to the camera app and there's HeyTap Cloud integration for creating a backup.

There are several other features coming with this update, for which you can refer to the official changelog release. The update package weighs 349MB and will require a stable internet connection to download. Realme is rolling it out in batches and hence, you may need to wait of you haven’t got it yet.

The Realme X2 Pro doesn’t sell anymore and the company followed it up with the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro SuperZoom. The X3 series added a 120Hz LCD display and a periscopic zoom camera (on the SuperZoom) but retained the Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Realme is still selling the X3 series at very low prices.

The most recent update to the X series has been the Realme X7 Max, which starts at Rs 26,999. Instead of the Snapdragon 800 series chip, Realme has transitioned to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. We tested the phone and found it performing on par with the Snapdragon 870-equipped smartphones.