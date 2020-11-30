Intro-Realme has launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone recently. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced starting at Rs.27999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Google also recently launched the Google Pixel 4A smartphone recently. The Google Pixel 4A is priced starting at Rs.29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Google Pixel 4A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Realme X3 - Camera Comparison, Specifications, and Other Features Compared

Display and Design-The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 16.6cm (6.6") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A comes with a 5.81-inch along with a resolution of FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 443 ppi. The Realme X3 SuperZoom weighs 202g and the Google Pixel 4A measures 143g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A features a PROCESSOR-2. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available in 3 variants. The Google Pixel 4A comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme X3 SuperZoom is based on its different variants. Realme X3 SuperZoom of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.27999. The price of Google Pixel 4A of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.29999

Camera -The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom 8MP Periscope lens 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 2MP Macro lens main camera whereas, Google Pixel 4A has a 12 Megapixels main camera. On the front the Realme X3 SuperZoom has Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Google Pixel 4A of 3140 mAh. The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on realme UI Based on Android. The Google Pixel 4A runs on Android 10