Realme newly launched Realme X3 SuperZoom is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Realme X3 SuperZoom with powerful features. Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Realme recently launched its Realme 7 Pro. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme 7 Pro.

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X3 SuperZoom is 16.6cm (6.6") Fullscreen, whereas the screen of Realme 7 Pro is 16.3cm (6.4") Super AMOLED Fullscreen. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Realme 7 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Realme X3 SuperZoom Realme 7 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X3 SuperZoom of base variant will be priced at 27999, whereas Realme 7 Pro of base variant will be priced at 19999.

Camera -The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom + 8MP Periscope lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 2MP Macro lens camera, whereas the Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens camera. On the front the Realme X3 SuperZoom has Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 7 Pro has 32MP Wide-angle Camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh.

OS-The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on realme UI Based on Android, whereas the Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.

Weight-The Realme X3 SuperZoom measures 202g, whereas the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.