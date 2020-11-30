Intro-Realme has launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone recently. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced starting at Rs.27999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at Rs.35999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Xiaomi Mi 10T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus 8T - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 16.6cm (6.6”) Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T comes with a 6.67-inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. The Realme X3 SuperZoom weighs 202g and the Xiaomi Mi 10T measures 216g. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Camera, Battery, Processor, and Other Features Compared

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available in 3 variants. The Xiaomi Mi 10T comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus 8 - Features Compared, Specifications, Camera, and Battery

Price-The price range of Realme X3 SuperZoom is based on its different variants. Realme X3 SuperZoom of 8GB +128GB will be priced Rs.27999. The price of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB is of Rs.35999

Camera -The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom 8MP Periscope lens 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 2MP Macro lens main camera whereas, Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP main camera. On the front the Realme X3 SuperZoom has Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh. The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on realme UI Based on Android. The Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12.