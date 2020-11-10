Realme X3 vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Latest Comparison | BGR India

Realme has launched the Realme X3 smartphone starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced starting at Rs.27999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

Display and Design-The Realme X3 features a 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Realme X3 weighs 202g and the Realme X3 SuperZoom measures 202g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom both features a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The Realme X3 is available in 2 variants. The Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme X3 is based on its different variants. Realme X3 of 6GB+128GB will be priced Rs.24999. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom of 8GB +128GB is of Rs.27999

Camera -The Realme X3 has a 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom main camera whereas, Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom 8MP Periscope lens 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 2MP Macro lens main camera. On the front the Realme X3 has 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by 4200mAh. The Realme X3 runs on Android 10. The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on realme UI Based on Android.