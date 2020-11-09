Realme X50 Pro vs IQOO3 - Latest Comparison with Specs | BGR India

Realme has launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone starting at Rs.47999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo’s sub brand IQOO also launched the IQOO 3 smartphone. The IQOO 3 is starting at Rs.36990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X50 Pro 5G and IQOO 3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 16.4cm (6.44”) Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the IQOO 3 comes with a SCERRN-2 along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Realme X50 Pro 5G weighs 205g and the Vivo IQOO 3 measures 214.5 grams.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor. Meanwhile, the IQOO 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available in 2 variants. The IQOO 3 comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme X50 Pro 5G is based on its different variants. Realme X50 Pro 5G of 128 GB will be priced Rs.47999. The price of Vivo IQOO 3 of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. is of Rs.36990

Camera -The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera main camera whereas, IQOO 3 has a 48+13+13+2 MP main camera. On the front the Realme X50 Pro 5G has Sony 32MP wide-angle camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo IQOO 3 has a 16 MP f/2.4 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of IQOO 3 of 4440 mAh. The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Vivo IQOO 3 runs on Android 10.