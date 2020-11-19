Realme has launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone recently starting at Rs.47999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs.54999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X50 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison with Specifications, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 16.4cm (6.44") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78 inch along with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. The Realme X50 Pro 5G weighs 205g and the OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X50 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro both features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available in 3 variants. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme X50 Pro 5G is based on its different variants. Realme X50 Pro 5G of 128 GB will be priced Rs.47999. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.54999

Camera -The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens main camera. On the front the Realme X50 Pro 5G has Sony 32MP wide-angle camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.