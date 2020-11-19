Realme has launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone starting at Rs.47999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X50 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10 - Specifications Compared, Features, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 16.4cm (6.44") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch. The Realme X50 Pro 5G weighs 205g and the OnePlus 8T measures 188.00 .

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X50 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8T both features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8T also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme X50 Pro 5G is based on its different variants. Realme X50 Pro 5G of 128 GB will be priced Rs.47999. The price of OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB is of Rs.42999

Camera -The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera main camera whereas, OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Realme X50 Pro 5G has Sony 32MP wide-angle camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11.