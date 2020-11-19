Realme has launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone starting at Rs.47999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi MI 10 5G smartphone starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X50 Pro 5G and Xiaomi MI 10 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison with Specifications, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 16.4cm (6.44") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. The Realme X50 Pro 5G weighs 205g and the Xiaomi MI 10 5G measures 208 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available in 3 variants. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme X50 Pro 5G is based on its different variants. Realme X50 Pro 5G of 128 GB will be priced Rs.47999. The price of Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.49999

Camera -The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera main camera whereas, Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens main camera. On the front the Realme X50 Pro 5G has Sony 32MP wide-angle camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 4780mAh. The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q).