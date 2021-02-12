comscore Realme X7 first sale at 12 pm on Flipkart: Price in India, specs | BGR India
Realme X7 5G first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price in India, launch offers, full specifications

Realme X7 first sale will be held on Flipkart and Realme's own website from 12 noon today. Check out the India price, launch offers, full specifications.

Realme X7 5G will go on sale in India today, February 12. The smartphone was launched earlier this month. Among key features of Realme X7 are a Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor, and triple rear cameras. The price of Realme X7 starts at Rs 19,999 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also Read - In Pics: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Poco X3 and more Realme X7 alternatives to try out

Realme X7 Pro was also launched alongside the Realme X7. The first sale for the Pro variant was held on February 10, while Realme X7 5G will go on sale for the first time today. Ahead of the sale, we take a look at Realme X7 price, launch offers, specifications, and features: Also Read - Realme X7, Poco X3, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and more: Top gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000

Realme X7 5G first sale today: Price in India, launch offers

Realme X7 5G price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The high-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 21,999. Colour options Space Silver and Nebula colour options. Also Read - Realme X7 Review: A 5G smartphone, but is this really enough?

Realme X7 will go on sale on Realme’s own website and Flipkart online starting 12 noon. Consequently, the smartphone will also be available in offline stores. Launch offers include a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI and an instant discount of Rs 1500 with Axis Bank cards and EMI.

Realme X7 5G: Specifications and features

Realme X7 5G gets a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 800U 5G processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU for graphics performance. It will be available in the 6GB and 8GB of RAM options along with 128GB of internal storage.

The device runs Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. The battery is a 4,310mAh one with support for 50W charging. The company will bundle a 65W fast charger in-box.

Realme X7 5G sports a triple rear camera on the back, a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel hole punch front camera. Read our review of Realme X7 5G here. 

  • Published Date: February 12, 2021 9:02 AM IST

