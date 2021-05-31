Realme X7 Max 5G launch today on Flipkart: Expected specs, price in India, and livestream link

Realme X7 Max is all set to launch in India today at an online launch event today. The smartphone will go up for sale on Flipkart once it officially launches in the country. To recall, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer delayed the launch of the Realme X7 Max due to the COVID-19 second wave in the country. Alongside the 5G smartphone, Realme will launch a new 4K smart TV dubbed Realme Smart TV 40 and 50-inch. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K launch on May 31: How to watch livestream

Ahead of the launch, a lot have been revealed about the Realme X7 Max. The biggest highlight of the Realme X7 Max will be MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. Interestingly, the Realme X7 Max will be the first smartphone in the country to come packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. The Flipkart teaser suggests that the upcoming smartphone will offer an “ultimate” performance to play Asphalt 9. The Realme X7 Max smartphone has also been revealed to pack several other top-notch specifications. Let’s take a quick look at the specs that the Realme smartphone will pack. Also Read - Realme Smart TV 4K specifications, price leak online ahead of launch

-Besides packing MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the Realme X7 Max will come packed with a Super AMOLED full screen display with 120hz refresh rate. This combination will make the device an apt choice for all the gamers out there. Also Read - After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS from Oppo for its smartphones

-The Realme X7 Max will come packed with 50W Superdart charging support in the box. This the company claims will be able to charge from 0 – 50 percent in just 16minutes.

-The upcoming Realme smartphone will also be super light. To be specific, the smartphone is said to weigh around 179g. It will also be super slim and measure around 8.4mm in thickness.

-As far as the design is concerned, the Realme X7 Max looks stunning from all angles. It comes in three colours: black, silver and purple.

-The Realme X7 Max comes packed with a triple rear camera system including 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor paired with 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens.

Realme X7 Max price in India (expected)

The official price of the Realme X7 Max has not bee revealed yet. However, rumours suggest that the smartphone could start at a price of Rs 27,999 for the base model and go up till Rs 30,999 for the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Realme X7 Max will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com once the smartphone goes official in India later today. The sale hasn’t been revealed yet.

Realme X7 Max launch livestream link

Realme X7 Max will launch at an online event that will kick off at 12:30pm on Flipkart, Realme’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.