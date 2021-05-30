comscore Realme X7 Max 5G launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream
Realme will be hosting its Realme X7 Max 5G launch on May 31 at 12:30 PM IST. It will be streamed live via the company's official YouTube channel.

Realme is set to launch its new Realme X7 Max 5G along with two 4K smart TVs in India tomorrow. The Realme X7 Max 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India. The launch event will take place virtually at 12:30 PM IST. Here we will be taking a look at when and where you can watch the event, along with everything we know about the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G. Also Read - Realme Smart TV 4K specifications, price leak online ahead of launch

When and where to watch?

Realme will be hosting its Realme X7 Max 5G launch on May 31, ie tomorrow at 12:30 PM IST. The event will have no in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will be streamed live via the company’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Also Read - After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS from Oppo for its smartphones

Also Read - Realme C25s launch in India likely in June: Check details here

Realme X7 Max 5G: Specifications

Realme has already revealed a number of key specifications of its upcoming smartphone. The company has revealed that the device will sport a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The company has also revealed that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The device will be offered in three colour options and will have a thickness of 8.4mm and will weigh 179 grams.

It will feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will come with support for 50W SuperDart fast charging, which the company claims will be able to charge up the device from 0 to 50 in 16 minutes.

  Published Date: May 30, 2021 9:16 PM IST

