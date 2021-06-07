The X7 Max wears a dual-tone matte-glossy finish on its plastic unibody. The build quality is good too and at 179 grams, it is quite lightweight.

Realme has launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone priced starting at 26999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO 7 smartphone The iQOO 7 is priced starting at 31990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Max 5G and iQOO 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the iQOO 7 features a 6.62 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Max 5G and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh. The Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11