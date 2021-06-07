Realme has launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone priced starting at 26999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion smartphone The Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Max 5G and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - HIFIMAN HE400se open-back planar headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion features a 6.80 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Max 5G and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999, whereas Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 6000mAh. The Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion runs on Android 11