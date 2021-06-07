Realme launched Realme X7 Max 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Max 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G60 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Max 5G and Motorola Moto G60. Also Read - HIFIMAN HE400se open-back planar headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Max 5G is 6.43-inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G60 is 6.78 inch. The Realme X7 Max 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Max 5G and Motorola Moto G60 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999, whereas Motorola Moto G60 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G60 of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 runs on Android 11. The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.