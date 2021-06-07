Realme launched Realme X7 Max 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Max 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its OPPO A74 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Max 5G and OPPO A74 5G. Also Read - Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free by participating in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Max 5G is 6.43-inch, whereas the screen of OPPO A74 5G is 6.5 inch. The Realme X7 Max 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - HIFIMAN HE400se open-back planar headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Max 5G and OPPO A74 5G is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999, whereas OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990. Also Read - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month but not alone

Camera -The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of OPPO A74 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200, whereas the OPPO A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G.