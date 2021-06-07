Realme launched Realme X7 Max 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Max 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme X3. Also Read - Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free by participating in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Max 5G is 6.43-inch, whereas the screen of Realme X3 is 6.6 inches (16.76 cm). The Realme X7 Max 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Realme X3 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme X3 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999, whereas Realme X3 of 6GB+128GB RAM and is priced at 24999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme X3 has a 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom camera. On the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X3 has 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 of 4200mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200, whereas the Realme X3 is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.