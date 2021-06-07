The Dimensity 1200 inside is a powerhouse of a chip. It can run high-end games with absolute ease. It also supports 5G on both SIM card slots.

Realme has launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone priced starting at 26999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced starting at 27999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme X3 SuperZoom across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free by participating in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 16.6cm (6.6”) Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - HIFIMAN HE400se open-back planar headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Also Read - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month but not alone

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme X3 SuperZoom is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999, whereas Realme X3 SuperZoom of 8GB +128GB RAM and is priced at 27999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom + 8MP Periscope lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 2MP Macro lens camera. On the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X3 SuperZoom has Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 SuperZoom of 4200mAh. The Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11