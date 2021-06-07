Realme has launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone priced starting at 26999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Max 5G and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free by participating in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.60-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Max 5G and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 5000mAh. The Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11