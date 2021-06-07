Realme has launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone priced starting at 26999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 11X is priced starting at 29999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Max 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11X across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free by participating in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Also Read - HIFIMAN HE400se open-back planar headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC Also Read - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month but not alone

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Max 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11X is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X of 4520mAh. The Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11