Realme X7 Max gets virtual RAM expansion, improved cameras

Virtual RAM is the next big thing for Chinese smartphone manufacturers. After Xiaomi, Vivo and some more released it for their new smartphones, Realme has now managed to release it for the recently launched Realme X7 Max. Realme’s current flagship offering for India gets the Dynamic RAM Expansion feature with the latest RealmeUI 2.0 patch. Also Read - Realme C11 2021 launched in India: Will compete against Tecno Spark Go 2021, Lava Z2 Max and more

The update is limited to a few units of the X7 Max in India and may take time to reach your handset. The update also brings along a newer Android security patch to the device along with a couple of fixes and improvements to the cameras as well as the overall performance. Realme says it has tried to improve the power efficiency factor as well. Also Read - Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

Realme X7 Max gets virtual RAM expansion

At the moment, Realme hasn’t specified the exact capacity that the Dynamic RAM Expansion allots from the storage. It is most likely to add an extra 3GB RAM similar to the Realme Narzo 30 5G. The idea behind virtual RAM expansion is to present temporary RAM space to the system to help with multitasking. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme to launch affordable laptops, target will be college students looking for cheaper laptops

The update version number RMX3031_11_A.16 also brings the June 2021 Android Security Patch to the device. You can also check out the full changelog from Realme for the X7 Max.

System

Adds the dynamic RAM expansion feature.

Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.

Reduces the power consumption in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where third-party apps would automatically launch after you use Deep cleanup.

Fixes an issue where you might accidentally receive a notification saying that your network speed is restricted.

Communication

Optimizes the network for a better user experience.

Camera

Optimizes the sharpness of photos taken outdoor using the rear camera.

Fixes a flickering issue that would occasionally occur when you take photos or shoot videos.

The Realme X7 Max introduced the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip to India at a much affordable price. The phone starts at Rs 26,999 for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. We reviewed the X7 Max and were left impressed with the overall performance. The 120Hz AMOLED display, the lightweight design, and the 50W fast charging solution are other highlights to watch for.