Realme X7 Max retail box reveals key specs: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC it is

Realme X7 Max 5G was set to launch in India on May 4 but due to the COVID-19 crises in India the virtual event was postponed. The new launch date hasn’t been confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer yet. But a lot of other things are being confirmed. Also Read - How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

A new leak shows live image of the retail box of the Realme X7 Max 5G. The retail box reveals a lot of details including the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone manufacturer already confirmed this spec for the phone at the time of announcement of the chipset. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Realme X7, Oppo A53s, and more

Realme X7 Max: What has been revealed

Besides confirming the Dimensity 1200, the new leak coming from tipster Debayan Roy, reveals that the Realme X7 Max is indeed a rebranded Realme GT Neo, which launched in China earlier this year. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in May 2021: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, etc

The GT Neo is available in China at a starting price of CNY 1,799, which roughly translates to around Rs 20,100. This is for the base model that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top end model of the phone includes 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s another model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The India pricing of the upcoming Realme X7 Max has not been revealed yet but we expect it to be almost at par with China pricing.

While the new leak reveals that the Realme X7 Max is a rebranded version of the GT Neo, past rumours suggest that the X7 Max 5G will be a rebadged version of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra. To recall, the Realme X7 Pro was launched in China last month.

Realme X7 Max specs (expected)

Given the Realme X7 Max is the said a renamed GT Neo, the specifications are expected to be almost the same. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 Max 5G could come with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

In India, it is said that the Realme X7 Max will come in two variants: base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.