Realme X7 is all set to launch in India on February 4 alongside the Realme X7 Pro, as announced by the company earlier this week. A lot has been revealed about the smartphone ahead of the official announcement. A new leak now reveals the Realme X7 price in India. According to a new leak coming from tipster Debayan Roy aka GadgetsData, the Realme X7 will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. Now that’s a good deal for the offerings, right? Well, take this with a pinch of salt as the company hasn’t officially confirmed the price of the phones. Also Read - Realme Watch S review: A stylish and decent one under Rs 5,000

As per the leak, the base model of the Realme X7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be priced at Rs 19,999. The leak also reveals that the top-end model of the upcoming Realme smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be priced at Rs 21,999. No information has been revealed about the India price of the Realme X7 Pro for now. Also Read - Xiaomi leads India's smartphone shipments in 2020, reveals Counterpoint

What to expect from Realme X7

Besides the price, leaks have also revealed some of the key specifications of the Realme X7. It suggests that the Realme smartphone will come packed with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio. It will include a punch-hole cutout and narrow bezels, which must grab consumers’ attention. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series India launch, iOS 14.4 update, and more

On the hardware front, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. It is said to pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support.

In terms of optics, the Realme smartphone is expected to pack a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone is expected to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Alongside the X7, the smartphone manufacturer will also unveil the Realme X7 Pro in India on February 4. The smartphone has been confirmed to be av available on Flipkart and Realme.com.