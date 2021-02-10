Realme launched Realme X7 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G 5G. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Camera Capabilities, Battery Performance, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G 5G is 6.7 inch. The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 - Compare Full Specifications Along With Price, Camera, Battery, and Processor

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G 5G is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Motorola Moto G 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20999. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Latest Updates, Camera, and Many Other Features

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android 10. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.