Realme has launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 7T smartphone The OnePlus 7T is priced starting at 34999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 7T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch with a screen resolution of FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 7T is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas OnePlus 7T of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage RAM and is priced at 34999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 7T has a Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 7T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 7T of 3,800mAh battery. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI