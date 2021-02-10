Realme launched Realme X7 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 7T Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Features, Battery Performance, Powerful Processor, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 7T Pro is 6.67-inch QHD+. The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro has a screen resolution of 1440×3120 pixels. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Realme X3 - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Latest Updates, Camera Performance, and Battery Backup

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas OnePlus 7T Pro of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. RAM and is priced at 53960. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Camera, Processor, Performance, and Many Others

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro has a Triple – 48MP+8MP+16MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 7T Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 7T Pro of 4085mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.