Realme launched Realme X7 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.