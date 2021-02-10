Realme has launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at 24999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming smartphones we are waiting for

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas OnePlus Nord of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 24999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord has 32MP + 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10