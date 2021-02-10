Realme has confirmed to launch a flagship series with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. This smartphone is expected to be the Realme X7. The smartphone is expected to launch later next month.

Realme has launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at 22990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Pro 5G and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming smartphones we are waiting for

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Oppo F17 Pro features a 16.34cm / 6.43″ with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Features, Battery Performance, Powerful Processor, and Many Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95 Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Processor, and Many Others

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Oppo F17 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22990.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F17 Pro has 16MP + 2MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 with Android 10