Realme launched Realme X7 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco X3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Poco X3. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Latest Updates, Camera, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Poco X3 is 6.67 Full HD+. The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Poco X3 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V20 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, Processor, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Poco X3 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Poco X3 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V20 SE - Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G, whereas the Poco X3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.