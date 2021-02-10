comscore Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Compare Specs | BGR.in
  • Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Camera, Processor, Performance, and Many Others
News

Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Camera, Processor, Performance, and Many Others

Mobiles

On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas Realme X3 SuperZoom has 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP.

  • Published: February 10, 2021 5:37 PM IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom Review BGR 1

Realme launched Realme X7 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X3 SuperZoom with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X3 SuperZoom. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming smartphones we are waiting for

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Realme X3 SuperZoom is 16.6cm (6.6”) Fullscreen. The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Features, Battery Performance, Powerful Processor, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X3 SuperZoom is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Realme X3 SuperZoom of 8GB +128GB RAM and is priced at 27999. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Processor, and Many Others

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom + 8MP Periscope lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 2MP Macro lens camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X3 SuperZoom has Sony 32MP high-resolution camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 SuperZoom of 4200mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G, whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 5:37 PM IST

