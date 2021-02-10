Realme has launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone The Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at 41999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming smartphones we are waiting for

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 16.4cm (6.44") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Realme X50 Pro 5G of 8GB+128 GB is priced at 41999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X50 Pro 5G has Sony 32MP wide-angle camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G of 4200mAh. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI