Realme has launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 smartphone The Realme X7 is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Camera Capabilities, Battery Performance, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 - Compare Full Specifications Along With Price, Camera, Battery, and Processor

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Latest Updates, Camera, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10