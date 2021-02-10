Realme has launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at 22999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V20 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, Processor, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V20 SE - Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Camera, Features, and Battery Capacity

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android v10