Realme has launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V20 smartphone The Vivo V20 is priced starting at 24990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Pro 5G and Vivo V20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Vivo V20 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Vivo V20 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 24990.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 of 4000mAh. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Vivo V20 runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 11)