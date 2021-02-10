Realme launched Realme X7 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo V20 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Vivo V20 Pro. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Latest Updates, Camera, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo V20 Pro is 6.44-inch. The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Vivo V20 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP+8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 Pro of 4000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 10). The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.