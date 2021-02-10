Realme launched Realme X7 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10T with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Latest Updates, Camera, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T is 6.67 inch. The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G.