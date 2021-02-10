Realme launched Realme X7 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Camera Capabilities, Battery Performance, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is 6.67 inch. The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.