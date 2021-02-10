Realme has launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming smartphones we are waiting for

Display and Design-The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)

Price-The price range of Realme X7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 6GB and 64GB RAM and is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera camera. On the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 32-megapixel in-display front camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by 4500 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 5020 mAh. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI