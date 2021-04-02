Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition launches with curved-edge 90Hz display

Do you recall the Realme X7 Pro? Yes, that premium offering from Realme came with a high-end MediaTek chip back in February 2021. Realme has now rolled out an updated variant of the same in China, called the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition. It starts at 2299 Yuan (approximately Rs 25,000) and the only major change on the face is a new display; the rest appears similar to the vanilla edition. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 specifications and images leaked online, to be launched soon

Realme is yet to announce anything regarding the global availability of the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition. So far, the phone is only available in China and comes in two storage variants. The base variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costs 2299 Yuan (approximately Rs 25,000). There's another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that comes in at a price of 2599 Yuan.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition specifications are out

The most visible difference to the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition, when compared to the standard variant, is the display. Instead of the 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate on the X7 Pro, the Extreme Edition gets a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and curved edges. It has a rated peak brightness of 1200 nits and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The touch sampling rate is kept at 360Hz.

The chipset remains the same, i.e. it uses the same Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset from the standard Realme X7 Pro. The phone relies on LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Realme is shipping the phone with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The battery capacity remains the same at 4500mAh unit and it supports the standard 65W fast charging solution. Realme says that you can do a full charge in 35 minutes. Sadly, there’s no support for wireless charging on this one.

The camera configuration on the X7 Pro Extreme Edition remains unchanged. The main camera relies on a 64-megapixel primary sensor and is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The third camera is a macro camera with a focal length of 4cm. The selfie camera is using a 32-megapixel sensor.

If this phone makes it to global markets, it might face some competition from a few upcoming smartphones. Poco is working on a Dimensity 1200-powered gaming phone whereas the OnePlus Nord 2 is also speculated to come with a Dimensity 1200 chip later this year.