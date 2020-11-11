Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

If you assumed Realme was done launching phones in India this year, you are mistaken. Based on a recent report and several hints from Realme, the Realme X7 series is coming to India and this time, it will debut Mediatek’s Dimensity 5G chips in the country. The Dimensity series of chips is the flagship series from MediaTek and it competes with the Snapdragon 800 series in terms of raw performance. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G फोन इंडिया की BIS सर्टिफिकेशन वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

The information comes courtesy of a report from Techradar, stating that Realme is bringing the Realme X7 Pro series to India, running on the MediaTek Dimesnity 1000 chip. This is a 5G chipset and is the first one from MediaTek in India supporting 5G connectivity. So far, it is Qualcomm whose 5G chips have powered 5G-enabled smartphones in the country. The 765G and the 865 series chips power India's 5G smartphones so far.

Realme X7 Pro series coming to India soon

In the report, there's no mention of when the X7 Pro series will launch in India. Realme will be the only OEM this year to launch a phone with the Dimensity chip. However, other manufacturers are going to launch phones using this chip next year, as hinted by the MediaTek spokesperson. Globally, Vivo, iQOO, and Redmi have launched phones with the MediaTek Dimensity series chips.

The Realme X7 Pro is a flagship-grade phone from Realme that sells in the Chinese market for now. The phone sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The X7 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. However, it may be first in-line to get the Android 11 update with the updated Realme UI. The Realme X7 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Additionally, there’s a combination of two 2-megapixel camera for macro and monochrome photos. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone runs on a 4,500mAh battery and there’s support for 65W fast charging.

With the MediaTek Dimensity chips in place, it becomes evident that Realme will have two flagship lineups with a different make of chips. The X50 series could rely on the Snapdragon 800 series chips whereas the X7 and its successors will use the more affordable MediaTek flagship chips.