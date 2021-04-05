Realme X7 Pro Ultra with curved AMOLED display, 65W ultra-fast charge launched: Price, specs

Realme X7 Pro Ultra, the Chinese brand’s new X-series mid-range offering has been launched in China. The phone shares similar internals to that of the Realme X7 Pro except for the difference in display refresh rate. Here are the details. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 Neo with ANC teased, to launch on April 7

Realme X7 Pro Ultra price, availability

The new Realme X7 Pro Ultra has been launched for a starting price of 2,299 Yuan (roughly Rs 25,600) for the 8GB RAM/128GB model. The high-end variant with 12GB RAM/256GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,050). The phone is already available for purchase in the home market. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition launches as spruced-up variant with curved-edge display

Realme X7 Pro Ultra features, specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Realme X7 Pro Ultra packs the exact same features as the Realme X7 Pro 5G phone. The phone is cited to be a rebadged version of the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition that made its debut earlier this year. It sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. While the term ‘Ultra’ usually refers to an upgrade version, Realme tried to play the other way around. The Realme X7 Pro Ultra comparatively gets a slightly low refresh rate display over the X7 Pro. While the Pro variant came with a 120Hz display, the Ultra version now offers a 90Hz AMOLED display. The company has slightly tweaked the front-fascia of the new X-series smartphone implementing curved edges. From the front, the phone appears similar to the Vivo X60 Pro, except the punch-hole cutout sits at the top left corner instead of at the centre. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 specifications and images leaked online, to be launched soon

The rest of the specs remains the same, for instance, it equips a Dimensity 1000+ chipset which is fabricated on a 7nm process. The chipset is paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

It runs Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 custom ROM skin. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The dual-SIM support Realme X7 Pro Ultra phone features a quad-camera system.

Speaking of the configuration, the phone gets a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV, f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel retro portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For making video calls and capturing selfies, the phone offers a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a battery backup of 4,500mAh and supports 65W ultra-fast flash charge support. The Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes in two colour coats- Black and Sky Blue with Dare to Leap inscription in it.