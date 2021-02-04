Realme has finally launched its much-awaited Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in India via an online launch event. These devices will compete against mid-range 5G smartphones like the OnePlus Nord, the Xiaomi Mi 10i, among others. Both devices come with their own set of interesting features including 5G support, up to 65W fast charging, Super AMOLED display and much more. Realme X7 and X7 Pro will be made available in the country starting February 10 for the Realme X7 Pro and February 12 for the Realme X7 via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G Review: A battery behemoth but the camera is a downer

Realme X7, X7 Pro price in India

Realme X7 is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,999 for the top end 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Realme X7 Pro will be a bit more pricey starting at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. Both the devices will be made available starting February 10 via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores. Also Read - Realme X7 series India launch today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Realme X7 will be made available in the Space Silver and Nebula colour options, and the Realme X7 will also be made available in two colourways: Fantasy and Mystic Black. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Jeff Bezos resign, Nokia 3.4 India launch, Xiaomi Mi 10i record sales

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh date and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor based on the 7nm manufacturing process, paired with the ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the device sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 comes with a smaller 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. Unlike the Pro variant, it does not come with a 120Hz refresh rate, instead, it features a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 800U 5G processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The device will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Realme UI on top of Android 10. All of this is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W charging. An interesting thing about it is that the company will provide customers with a 65W fast charger in-box.

It sports a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel hole punch camera module for capturing selfies.